Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

