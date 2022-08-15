Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 234,000 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.28% of Conformis worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Conformis Trading Up 9.1 %
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
