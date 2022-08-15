Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,121 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.22 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

