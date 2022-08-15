Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 983 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after buying an additional 359,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.