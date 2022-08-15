Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 983 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

