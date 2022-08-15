Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

