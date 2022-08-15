Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,335,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185,986 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,069,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,852,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,526,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

