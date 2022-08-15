Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $242,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 353,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 134.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 444,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 255,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $819,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.28 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

