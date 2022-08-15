Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTH opened at $176.13 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.65.

