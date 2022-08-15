Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $255.97 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

