Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.83 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

