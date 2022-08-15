Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,095 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $23.35 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

PubMatic Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

