Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $400,000 Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chase during the first quarter valued at $10,252,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $399,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Trading Up 3.2 %

CCF opened at $95.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

