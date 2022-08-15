Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.