Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.