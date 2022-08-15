Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $509,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

