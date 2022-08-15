Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
