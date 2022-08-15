Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $166.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.18. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

