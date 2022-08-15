Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.66 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

