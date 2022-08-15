Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $298,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Hess by 78.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

HES opened at $113.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

