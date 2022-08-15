Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $396,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

