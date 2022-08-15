Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $445,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

