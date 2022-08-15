Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 106,898 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 886,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tellurian Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

