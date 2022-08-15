Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

