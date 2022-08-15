Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
