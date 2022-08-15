Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

