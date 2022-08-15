Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after buying an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $7,702,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

