Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,705,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

