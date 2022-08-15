Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,416 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.01 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

