Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

