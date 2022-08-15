Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

