Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 319 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.