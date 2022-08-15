Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.