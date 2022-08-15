Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 764 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $255.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

