Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $445,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $154,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

