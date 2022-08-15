Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

