Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZR opened at $10.99 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

