Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $388.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

