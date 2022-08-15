B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 54.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.