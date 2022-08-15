B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.11 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,796 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

