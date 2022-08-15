B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.06% of Concentrix worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

