B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.10% of Valvoline worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline Announces Dividend

VVV stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.