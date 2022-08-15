B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cerner by 635.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 805,102 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cerner by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,233,000 after acquiring an additional 150,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.