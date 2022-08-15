B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

ABNB opened at $124.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

