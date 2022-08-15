B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,103 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

