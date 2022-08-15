B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,801 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HP were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $406,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 449,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

HPQ opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

