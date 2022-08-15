B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,444 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

