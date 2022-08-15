Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $255,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its stake in Corning by 116.4% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 794,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning by 6.8% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 706,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

