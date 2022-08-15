Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.55 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

