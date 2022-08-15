Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after buying an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after buying an additional 359,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

