Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of CSL opened at $312.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $315.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.27.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

