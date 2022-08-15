CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 8th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

CNP opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

